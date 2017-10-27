Teddy Geiger is transitioning. The singer revealed the news to fans in a touching Instagram post on Friday, October 27.

The actor, 29, shared a screenshot of an exchange with a fan on Instagram. “Tell us, why do you look different lately?” the commenter wrote.

Geiger replied: Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”

The star continued: “Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

Geiger broke out in the music industry with the song “For You I Will (Confidence) in February 2006. Geiger also performed on Hilary Duff’s 2005 tour Still Most Wanted and appeared in the 2008 film The Rocker.

Geiger has also written songs for many artists, including Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Birdy and James Blunt.

