Teddy Geiger Is Dating ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire

Love is in the air! Teddy Geiger is dating Emily Hampshire, a rep for the Schitt’s Creek star confirms to Us Weekly.

The new couple — who recently traveled together to Tuscany, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain — have also confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts. Hampshire, 37, first referred to the singer-songwriter, 29, as her “girlfriend” in a selfie posted on August 30. Four days later, she wrote, “God I miss this sweet little minx.”

Geiger gushed over Hampshire when she posted a picture of the actress standing on a grassy field on August 30. Paraphrasing lyrics from The Sound of Music, she captioned the post, “I am so happy this woman is alive… with the sound of music. She is a song I will sing for a thousand years. She fills my heart with the sound of music. My heart wants to sing every song it hears.”

In a post on September 4, the “For You I Will” singer wrote, “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream and and and goodnight.”

The pair have already made their red carpet debut, too. They attended Toronto International Film Festival events together on September 8 and September 10.

Geiger announced in October 2017 that she was transitioning. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a loooong time. I love u guys.”

She began hormone replacement therapy the next month and revealed she uses female pronouns.

Since making the announcement, the musician has had nothing but support from those around her, particularly her close friend and collaborator Shawn Mendes.

“I remember the day I said ‘she,’ and it wasn’t because I said it consciously, it was because I said it without thinking, basically just in conversation,” the “In My Blood” crooner, 20, told Entertainment Weekly in May. “I didn’t realize I did it, but she looked at me and she had the most incredible look in her eyes.”

