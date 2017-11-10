Teddy Geiger Begins Hormone Treatment for Transition

Today I started HRT. The journey continues. ☺️☺️☺️😭😘😘😘 Thank you for all of your support and love ❤️ it feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful. 💖💖💖 A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

A new start. Teddy Geiger has officially started hormone replacement therapy as part of transitioning. The singer took to Instagram with a selfie on Thursday, November 9, to share an update with fans of the journey the musician is embarking on.

“Today I started HRT. The journey continues. ☺️☺️☺️😭😘😘😘,” Geiger captioned the snap. “Thank you for all of your support and love ❤️ it feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful. 💖💖💖”

The singer-songwriter revealed the news of the transition with a post on Instagram on October 27, after a commenter asked, “Tell us, why do you look different lately?” Geiger responded, at the time, writing: “Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

The star added: “Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

The “For You I Will (Confidence)” singer followed that post with a message reacting to the outpouring of support following the announcement. “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends,” the hitmaker wrote.

Since first releasing solo music in 2006, the singer has continued to work as a songwriter with other artists like Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Maroon 5 and others.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!