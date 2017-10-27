Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Teddy Geiger was filled with gratitude after receiving an outpouring of support following an honest Instagram post on Friday, October 27, revealed the singer is transitioning. After opening up to fans, Geiger shared a selfie to express gratitude for the positive reactions that followed the news.

“Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends,” the “For You I Will (Confidence)” singer wrote along with a smiling selfie.

Other celebrities took to social media to send their love, including longtime collaborator and friend Shawn Mendes. The “Mercy” singer commented on the original announcement with heart emojis and wrote, “Love u.” The pair cowrote some of Mendes’ biggest hits, including “Treat You Better,” “Stitches” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

A fellow member of the transgender community, Gigi Gorgeous, sent a tweet congratulating the singer: “Congratulations @Teddygeiger 💖 welcome to the sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world💋 #foryouiwill stand taller today.”

Congratulations @Teddygeiger 💖 welcome to the sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world💋 #foryouiwill stand taller today — Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) October 27, 2017

The singer posted a screenshot of a conversation on Instagram on Friday to share the news with fans, after a commenter asked: “Tell us, why do you look so different lately?”

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

“Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger replied. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes.”

The star added: “Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

After breaking out as a solo act in 2006, the singer then continued working as a songwriter with big talents, including One Direction, Maroon 5, James Blunt, Tiësto and others.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!