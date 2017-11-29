Teddy Geiger opened up about her transition and revealed which pronouns she prefers during conversation.

“Heyaaaa! A lot of you guys are asking.. She/her pronouns are perfect,” the singer-songwriter, 29, tweeted on Tuesday, November 28, alongside smiley face and heart emojis. “And… yes I am still Teddy.”

As previously reported, Geiger, who has written tracks for Shawn Mendes and One Direction, revealed the news of her transition via Instagram in late October after a follower asked why the musician’s looks have changed. “Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger disclosed at the time. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next stop is to tell y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys.”

Got pierceddddddddbbbbbbbb A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

The New York native expressed her gratitude for fans who have continued to support her on November 9 after sharing that she has started hormone replacement therapy. “Today I started HRT. The journey continues,” the star captioned an Instagram photo of herself at the time. “Thank you for all of your support and love. It feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful.”

Geiger has received an outpouring of support from celebrities she has worked with in the past. After the “For You I Will (Confidence)” singer announced her transition, Mendes, 19, commented with heart emojis on the original post and wrote, “Love u.”

Gigi Gorgeous, fellow famed member of the transgender community, took to Twitter in October to congratulate Geiger on her transition. “Welcome tot he sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world,” the makeup maven, 25, wrote. “#Foryouiwill stand taller today.”

