Sad to say goodbye! Schitt’s Creek became one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year, concluding its six-season run on Tuesday, April 7. In a touching Instagram post on Monday, May 4, the show’s creator and star Dan Levy shared the story behind Moira Rose’s epic look in the series finale.

As Levy’s character David marries his partner Patrick in the final episode, Catherine O’Hara’s character Moira officiates the ceremony in a pope-inspired look that rivals that of Rihanna’s from the 2018 Met Gala. Known for her wacky ensembles, Moira stands out in white cape-sleeve gown with religious gold embellishments that match her giant headwear. However, it may actually be her hair that takes the cake. She rocks wavy bleach blonde locks that reach down below her waist while other strands create a crown around the base of her hat.

“A moment of appreciation for this look that took us a solid month to figure out,” Levy wrote in Monday’s Instagram caption accompanying a snap of the iconic get-up. “I found the [Alexander] McQueen dress on consignment. The Botticelli hair came to me in a dream and @ana_sorys ran with the idea and created yet another iconic Moira wig/hairband. Our incredible wardrobe department (spearheaded by the great Debra Hanson) made the hat and assembled the look: some over the top costume jewelry, gold gloves, and matching gold Tom Ford knee-high boots. @luckymakeup did wonders with the glowy, ethereal makeup. This is what I love about making TV. The teamwork.”

Fans of the Canadian sitcom know how important each of the character’s costumes, from Moira’s crazy, bold wigs to David’s wild multi-textured sweaters. All the looks were truly part of the key to the show’s success.

He continued, showing appreciation for his and all art departments that are such an integral part of every single program. “This look is a love letter to all of the incredible art departments that worked tirelessly alongside each other to bring our ideas to life in the most inspiring ways week after week, episode after episode. What a team. And what a send-off.” No kidding!

