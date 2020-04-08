Best wishes and warmest regards. Schitt’s Creek has brought its fans countless laughs (and tears) throughout its six seasons — and Dan Levy‘s final goodbye is no different.

As the beloved PopTV series came to a close on Tuesday, April 7, the 36-year-old star and co-creator penned an emotional thank you note to the viewers who have followed the Rose family from the start. When he dreamed up the premise of Schitt’s Creek with his father, Eugene Levy, Dan never predicted that the series would be received with as much love and pride as fans have given it.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” Dan wrote in a loving statement shared to Twitter after the finale aired. “Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

After losing their fortune in the pilot episode, the Rose family had to learn to adapt to life in rural Schitt’s Creek, discovering lifelong friends, loving partners and themselves along the way. Before taking their final bows, star Emily Hampshire promised that Dan and the writers “did right by everyone” in the “amazing” series finale. As fans braced themselves for an emotional ending, Hampshire’s prediction certainly came true.

“As for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion…that is something I will never forget,” Dan continued in his thoughtful statement on Tuesday. “The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something.”

The Emmy-nominee continued to reflect on the joyful community that emerged from the Schitt’s Creek universe, thanking his loyal fans for reminding him why he created it in the first place.

“You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently change lives. I know that you all have certainly changed mine,” Dan concluded. “Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here’s to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.”