



They’re simply the best! The Rose family is making a return to the small screen for one final season of Schitt’s Creek — and the new trailer has fans ready to pack their bags for the “partially-renovated” Rosebud Motel.

“We wouldn’t trade our stay in #SchittsCreek for anything,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote on Friday, December 20, when the final season’s preview dropped.

The wildly popular Canadian series follows Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (cocreator Dan Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) as their lives are turned upside down and the wealthy family is forced to upend their lavish lifestyles. The foursome moves to rural Schitt’s Creek, a town that Johnny bought for his son on a whim, and lives out of a local motel.

Although adjusting to small-town living was a challenge for the Roses at first, the family made a home for themselves in Schitt’s Creek. David fell in love, Alexis finally graduated high school and Moira took the reins of a local production of Cabaret. In the latest trailer, fans got a brief look at how the Roses will continue to bloom during the final season.

In classic Schitt’s Creek fashion, the new preview quickly goes from hilarious to emotional. The Rose family’s shenanigans revolve around David’s impending nuptials with his business partner, Patrick (Noah Reid), and Alexis’ reunion with boyfriend Ted (Dustin Milligan) after his trip to the Galapagos. All the while, the family’s love for their new home keeps growing.

“There is value in these motels,” Johnny says as the trailer ends. “My family and I have been staying in a motel for the last three years, and I wouldn’t trade our stay there for anything.”

When announcing in March that the show would return for its sixth season, showrunner, writer, director and star Dan Levy confirmed that it would be the last time the Roses’ story would be told.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” Dan wrote in a statement on Twitter. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

Get the tissues ready! The final season of Schitt’s Creek airs on Pop TV on January 7 at 9 p.m. ET