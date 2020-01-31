Sneaky Stevie! Emily Hampshire snuck in a sweet nod to her beloved series Schitt’s Creek in her new — and very first — Super Bowl commercial.

The Canadian actress, 38, stars in the Tide ad alongside Charlie Day. While the pair air their dirty laundry, Hampshire is wearing a plaid shirt — a staple in her character Stevie’s closet collection back at Rosebud Motel.

“They don’t even know this, but while airing my dirty laundry with Tide I slipped in one of Stevie’s plaid shirts. I didn’t even think that was going to be on the Super Bowl,” Hampshire exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Stevie’s first plaid. What I love about that is it does feel very authentically me — and Stevie too. It feels right.”

Hampshire has played Stevie since the comedy’s debut in 2015. The show’s final season 6 episodes are currently airing on Pop TV.

In the ad, Hampshire and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, 43, relive embarrassing stories while sifting through their laundry.

“I feel like this is something I can actually be genuinely a part of because they are accepting that I am maybe sometimes messy, dirty — but mostly lazy,” Hampshire jokes to Us about filming the commercial. “I feel like it’s actually very on brand for me. So I can feel genuine about it.”

Working with Day was also a perk. “I’ve been his fan forever,” she adds.

Hampshire has yet to finalize where she’s watching the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs game, but the Schitt’s Creek cast — including Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — might be at the top of her attendee list.

“I was going to ask them,” she tells Us. “I mainly want to go to the place that has the best snacks. I do it for the snacks and for the Super Bowl commercials.”

Watch the teaser above!

Super Bowl LIV airs live on Fox Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.