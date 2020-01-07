“Ew, David!” The cast of Schitt’s Creek will take their final bow after their sixth and final season — and even the show’s stars aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Over the course of the last five seasons, the Rose family went from living life on top of the world to down in the rural dumps. Through it all, Johnny, Moira, Alexis and David Rose stood by each other’s side and learned to see the silver lining of their new small town lives … eventually.

While the foursome all have a tendency to take every little thing to the extreme, no one delivers a heavy sigh or over-the-top eye roll better than David Rose (played by writer and producer Daniel Levy).

David’s deadpan put-downs and melodramatic facial expressions steal every scene, even as far back as season 1. When the Roses accept their bankrupt fate, they find themselves moving into a motel in Schitt’s Creek, a town the wealthy family bought on a whim. When Johnny (Eugene Levy) wakes up to find a leaky pipe dripping all over his bed, David’s first and only response was a shady bit of fashion advice for his dad.

“You might want to rethink the nightgown first. There’s a whole Ebenezer Scrooge thing happening,” David quips from under the covers of his bad.

A nightshirt-clad Johnny leaves the room in a huff, leaving David with one last scathing remark: “My best to Bob Cratchit.”

Despite his deeply sarcastic tone and dark sense of humor, David eventually finds a soft spot for Schitt’s Creek and its quirky residents. He befriends the “mouthy” front desk clerk at the motel (played by Emily Hampshire). Later on, he opens his own store and falls in love with his business partner, Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid). In the final trailer for the upcoming season, fans got a brief look at how David Rose will continue to steal hearts with his snark as the show comes to an end.

Watch the video above to relive David Rose’s most outrageous moments, from learning to “fold in the cheese” to hitchhiking through Amish country. Then tune into the premiere of the final season of Schitt’s Creek, airing on Pop TV on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET.