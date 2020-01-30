Moria Rose summed up Schitt’s Creek fans’ feelings about the show ending best when she said, “The world is falling apart around us and I’m dying inside.” Catherine O’Hara, however, is trying to keep a little piece of her character with her once the cast finally says goodbye.

When asked what she’ll miss most about playing the former soap opera star on the beloved Pop TV series, the 65-year-old actress had her answer at the ready — and even hinted that there was something she kept for herself once filming wrapped.

“Oh everything,” O’Hara told Us Weekly exclusively at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 28. “Just being with everyone every day and getting to play Eugene [Levy]‘s wife and those lovely kids’ mother.”

The Beetlejuice star continued, teasing, “[I took] the wigs and some clothes.”

O’Hara stars alongside her former Second City collaborator, 73, as the parents of the wealthy Rose family, who suddenly lose all their money and leave their luxurious lives for rural Schitt’s Creek. Dan Levy, who cowrote and produced the show with his father, and Annie Murphy round out the ridiculous Roses.

Moira’s ever-changing hairstyles quickly became a running joke throughout the series, as her favorites hung across the span of two walls in her and Johnny’s shared motel room. Though O’Hara snuck a few of the wigs away from the set as a keepsake, she joked that she didn’t have “the storage” space to hang them as delicately as her character did.

The former sketch comedy actress previously admitted to Us that she felt “spoiled” by the unique writing and character opportunities that Schitt’s Creek provided her and the rest of the cast. Murphy, 33, recently revealed that her life would have looked very different if she hadn’t scored the audition for the Pop series.

“Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were quite bleak,” she said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My house had just burned down. I had, like, $3 in my bank account. I hadn’t worked in close to two years, and I had just blown my very first screen test … I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ‘Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!’ But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek.”

Each of the actors have their own special connection to their Schitt’s Creek characters, which is why Murphy won’t completely rule out the possibility of the Roses returning for a spin-off in the near future.

“I think we all want there to be something more. None of us were ready to say a full goodbye,” she told Marie Claire on Wednesday, January 29. “Dan isn’t ruling out something, but … it has to be for a reason.”

