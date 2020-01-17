Catherine-O’Hara-Says-‘Schitt's-Creek‘-'Wrapped-Up-Beautifully'

Not ready to say goodbye! Catherine O’Hara admitted it was “hard to let go” of her Schitt’s Creek family — and Rose family fans everywhere can relate.

“I’m really spoiled,” the 65-year-old actress told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I was spoiled right at the very beginning with Second City and SCTV … it’s really hard to let go once you’ve had it at this point.”

The former sketch comedy star continued to gush over her costars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The father-son duo co-created and produced the wildly popular Canadian sitcom, which is now in its sixth and final season on Pop TV.

“The scripts that were given to us, the opportunities that my character was given, and how well and carefully Daniel wrote for all of our characters — they really are wrapped up beautifully this season,” the comedy legend said. “Eugene and Daniel [had] the freedom to make the show they wanted to make. I don’t know why more people don’t do that.”

Before taking on the role of former soap opera icon Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara collaborated with Tim Burton on beloved projects like Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, her most widely-recognized film is likely still the 1990 holiday favorite, Home Alone.

In August 2019, rumors swirled that a reboot of the Christmas classic was in the works at new streaming service Disney+. Four months later, Variety confirmed that Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates would be leading the new and improved holiday romp.

When O’Hara caught wind of the news that the mega streaming service would be putting a fresh spin on Home Alone, the Canada native seemed skeptical of anyone trying to recreate the original movie’s magic.

“The premise could be any class, any race, any whatever. You know, it’s the most horrific [thing] to lose your child by your own fault,” O’Hara explained. “It’s a great premise that could be done by any kind of family, but it has to be done by John Hughes.”

Schitt’s Creek airs on Pop TV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.