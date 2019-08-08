



Macaulay Culkin is embracing the 2019 version of, “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish!” The actor had a hilarious response to news that Disney plans to reboot the popular Home Alone films.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin, 38, who starred as Kevin McCallister in the classic ‘90s holiday film and its sequel, captioned a photo of himself on Twitter on Wednesday, August 7. In the snap, the “Bunny Ears” podcast host can be seen sitting on his couch with his stomach sticking out of a white T-shirt with a plate of noodles on his lap, surrounded by takeout containers.

The photo was a play on one scene from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in which Culkin’s Kevin indulges in a giant bowl of ice cream while watching a movie after his family accidentally leaves him in Manhattan. The first Home Alone film followed Kevin as he navigated being left behind by his large family as they headed out on a holiday vacation, which included battling two bad guys who tried to break into his home.

Culkin later tweeted, “Hey @Disney, call me!”

While the post was seemingly to poke fun at the thought of Culkin revisiting his role of Kevin as an adult, many celebrities and fans were quick to point out they would be down for seeing him in the new film.

“FULL SUPPORT,” Seth Green wrote in the comments section.

Added Sarah Michelle Gellar: “I would still watch it though.”

Many fans of the original flick took to social media to share their angst about the reboot.

“It’s a shame that film studios are relying on reboots and remakes for new films instead of focusing on producing new and original films. I guess they know that nostalgia sells and that most of the time, these films will perform well at the box office,” one person tweeted. Another simply added: “No.”

