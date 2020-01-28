Workout buddies! Jimmy Fallon and John Cena teamed up for a Michelob Ultra commercial that is slated to air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, and the ad features the duo breaking a sweat together before sipping on some beers.

The spot, which is called “Jimmy Works It Out,” was unveiled on Tuesday, January 28, and begins with Fallon, 45, and Cena, 42, working out with a trainer in a gym. While the pro wrestler is clearly a fitness guru, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host struggles with the exercises and accidentally tosses a kettlebell through a glass window, narrowly missing a bystander.

The incident rattles Fallon, so when he and Cena head to a bar to grab a beer together, it’s no surprise that the Saturday Night Live alum declares: “Working out sucks!”

The Playing With Fire actor then takes it upon himself to rally his pal, explaining, “Come on, man! You’ve just go to see the lighter side of things.”

With that point of view in mind, the pair then hit the track for a run. Though Fallon is sweating and trailing behind Cena, a tune from The Roots and an encouraging nod from Usain Bolt are enough to keep the comedian going, this time with a smile on his face.

He then hits a birdie while golfing with pro Brooks Koepka and comfortably holds his own as he and Cena face off against Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat in a game of beach volleyball.

By the end of the active day, Fallon and Cena are back in the bar with Michelob Ultras in hand. “I feel great!” Fallon gushes. As Cena leans in for a brotherly punch, the Whip It actor admits he’s actually “a little sore.” The camera then pans down to reveal Fallon recuperating in a large vat of ice.

“For this commercial, Michelob ULTRA was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer,” the talk show host said in a statement. “Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up.”

The 60-second ad is part of Michelob Ultra’s “Do It For The Cheers” campaign, which is a fully integrated effort dedicated to celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives.

It joins an already crowded slate of food-related Super Bowl commercials, including one spot for Sabra Hummus that reunited feuding former Real Housewives of New Jersey costars, Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice.

Super Bowl 2020 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday, February 2.