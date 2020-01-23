Making peace over hummus? Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo may currently be in the midst of a feud, but that didn’t stop them from appearing in a Sabra hummus commercial together.

A portion of the ad, which is slated to debut during Super Bowl LIV on February 2, was unveiled on Thursday, January 23. In the clip, Giudice, 47, and Manzo, 58, are seated next to one another at a table. Everything around them is red, including the tablecloth, dishes, chairs and more, and they are wearing matching red dresses.

As Manzo dips a piece of Italian bread into an open container of hummus, she coldly looks at her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar and simply says her name — “Teresa.”

The RHONJ star then glances at Manzo with an annoyed expression on her face and says “Caroline,” before dunking her own bread slice in a neighboring hummus container. As the ad ends it says, “Dip’s about to get real.”

The clip comes about a month after the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles, apparently for this project. In a fan video shared at the time, the former castmates were seen talking and Manzo smiled in between takes.

This food-focused commercial, which is part of a longer 30-second ad, marks the first time the reality stars have spoken to one another in approximately six years. Though the pair were once close while appearing together on the Bravo hit, their relationship took a turn for the worse several years ago and they stopped speaking.

In October 2019, Giudice reignited the feud when she insinuated in an in-depth interview with husband Joe Giudice and Andy Cohen that Manzo was responsible for the estranged couple’s time behind bars. “It’s just so sad, I guess, because she’s lived that crooked life,” Teresa told Cohen, 51, at the time. “I’ve never lived that crooked life and I guess she has and who she comes from, and where she came from. … How could she predict that [we were headed for legal trouble]? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat?”

Added the Standing Strong author: “Those words would never come out of my life regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds on us]. You never know. Why would she predict those words?”

The Manzo’d With Children alum laughed off Teresa’s accusations, but the Fabellini creator wasn’t ready to let go. “We did have great times and shame on her for the way it ended up,” the mom of four fired back during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November 2019. “She’s the one who went against me, I didn’t go against her.”

That same month, Manzo told Us Weekly she believed Teresa and Joe’s marriage was “broken.” The couple split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

However, the Let Me Tell You Something author also sympathized with her onetime pal and the four daughters she shares with Joe — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. “It’s sad for those children,” she added. “It’s very, very sad.”