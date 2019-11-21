Teresa Giudice Blames Caroline Manzo for Their Falling Out: ‘Shame on Her’





Teresa Giudice is still pointing the finger at Caroline Manzo for the end of their relationship.

Andy Cohen recently asked both of the women about their former friendship during respective appearances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“[Caroline said] she had a lot of great times and belly laughs with you guys and that she missed those times,” Cohen told Giudice, 47, during the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the late-night show.

“And then I heard she said something else after that,” Giudice quipped back.

Cohen then admitted, “And then she said you behave like an ass.”

While the Standing Strong author agreed with Manzo’s sentiments abut their past relationship, she also threw a little bit of shade.

“Well, we did have great times and shame on her for the way it ended up,” Giudice told Cohen. “She’s the one who went against me, I didn’t go against her.”

Giudice and Manzo, 58, have been at odds since season 5 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hours before the Manzo’d with Children star’s appearance on WWHL, which taped on Friday, November 15, at BravoCon, Us Weekly caught up with Manzo at the fan-convention.

“It’s been over five years,” she told Us of the last time she saw her former castmate. “So, the last time I saw Teresa was … Formally, was at the season 5 reunion, and shortly thereafter my daughter was engaged and we ran into each other at a store with my daughter and she congratulated my daughter. And it’s been five and a half years.”

When asked about Teresa’s relationship with her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently living in Italy as he waits for a decision in his deportation case, Manzo told Us that she gets “no joy” in seeing the Giudice’s family hardships.

“I think that if there are people that get joy in that, shame on you. There are four beautiful, beautiful babies that lives is forever changed because of that and you can’t discount and dismiss that,” she explained, referring to Joe and Teresa’s four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. “You have to be cognizant of what you’re saying and what you’re thinking because of those children.”