



“I think she’s grasping at straws, and I think she’s delusional,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 58, said of her former costar’s comments on her son’s “Dear Albie” podcast on Tuesday, October 29. “I think she’s trying to throw mud and hoping it sticks on any which wall that will catch it, but it’s not gonna work.”

Teresa’s comments came after Cohen showed an old video of Manzo predicting Joe, 47, would go to prison and his wife, also 47, would divorce him.

“It’s just so sad, I guess, like, she’s led that crooked life,” the Standing Strong author said after watching the footage on Sunday. “Like, I’ve never led that crooked life. I guess she has and who she comes from and where she came from. Right back at her. How could she predict that? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my mouth, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth.”

In 2015, Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for fraud. Her husband started his 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016 and was transferred to ICE custody in March. Two weeks ago, the former Bravo personality was released and flown to Italy, where he is currently waiting to find out whether or not he will be allowed back into the United States.

Teresa and Joe share four children: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. She said in January that she would leave him if he was deported to Italy.