Better together? Teresa Giudice and her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Caroline Manzo signaled their feud is over by working on a new project together.

Giudice, 47, and Manzo, 58, appeared on a playback monitor in a fan video posted on Friday, December 20. The women, in red dresses, sat at a table filled with food and flowers. The room featured a red tablecloth, chandelier, walls, chairs and curtains. The former castmates talked and Manzo smiled in between takes.

“Caroline and Teresa are finally face to face & in the same room after years in L.A,” the post read.

Earlier on Friday, Giudice shared a photo with the former Real Housewives star’s sister, Dina Manzo. “So happy to see both Cali girls,” she wrote via Instagram. “Miss them both so much, love you both.”

The trio were original Housewives when the Bravo series premiered in 2009. The Manzo’d With Children alum has not appeared on the show since season 5 in 2013, while the Dina’s Party alum, 47, left after season 6 the following year.

The Standing Strong author insinuated in her October interview with husband Joe Giudice and Andy Cohen that Caroline was responsible for the estranged couple’s time behind bars. (The pair, who confirmed their split on Tuesday, December 17, after 20 years of marriage, served prison sentences for fraud.)

“It’s just so sad, I guess, because she’s lived that crooked life,” Teresa said. “I’ve never lived that crooked life and I guess she has and who she comes from, and where she came from. … How could she predict that [we were headed for legal trouble]? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? By her saying that, why did she say that? Why? Those words would never come out of my life regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds on us]. You never know. Why would she predict those words?”

Though Caroline laughed off the accusations, Teresa slammed her once again for their frenemy status in November. “We did have great times and shame on her for the way it ended up,” she fired back during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “She’s the one who went against me, I didn’t go against her.”

Caroline, for her part, admitted to Us Weekly in November that it had been “five and a half years” since she saw Teresa.