Caroline Manzo is staging a television comeback! Well, maybe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum had tongues wagging recently after she hinted at a return to TV via a cryptic Instagram post.

Manzo, 58, took to the photo-sharing app on Monday, November 18, to give her fans an important life update. Alongside a photo of a camera monitor focused on her New Jersey kitchen, the reality star wrote, “Something good is coming.”

The mysterious caption also included a winking smiley face emoji, implying that the New York native clearly has something interesting up her sleeve.

The snapshot is focused specifically on Manzo’s kitchen island, which is seemingly littered with several small bowls filled with various ingredients.

What’s more? The Bravo star’s eldest son, Albie Manzo, got in on the family fun by making an intriguing comment in response to his mom’s post. “What? What’s coming? What is it?” the 33-year-old wondered. “I’ve got trust issues when it comes to cameras, man.”

Given the setup, many of Caroline’s social media followers surmised that she has a cooking show (or something like it) in the works. “Cooking with Caroline?” one fan guessed. Added another: “Yes!!! I hope this is a cooking show with you!!”

Others were just happy with the idea of Caroline potentially being back on the small screen again, regardless of what she’d actually be doing. As one Instagram user put it: “Omg anything with you. I will be happy.”

Caroline is no stranger to the food business, considering her husband, Albert Manzo owns and operates an event and catering space called The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey.

While a return to RHONJ might not be in Caroline’s future — she reportedly turned down an offer to appear on season 10 of the show, which is currently airing — the grandmother has recently proven that she still has what it takes when it comes to sparring with her now-former reality TV costars.

After Housewives cast member Teresa Giudice said during her tell-all interview with Andy Cohen earlier this month that Caroline has lived a “crooked life,” the Manzo’d With Children alum took the dig in stride. “I have to laugh,” she said on her Instagram Stories, which also featured her singing and dancing.

“I’m sorry,” she added. “But you’ll be hearing from me soon.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, the Let Me Tell You Something author said Giudice’s marriage to her husband, Joe Giudice, was “broken,” but still expressed her concern. “There are four beautiful, beautiful babies [whose] lives [are] forever changed because of that and you can’t discount and dismiss that. … Joe belongs home with his girls.”