It’s National Nachos Day! The annual holiday falls on Wednesday, November 6, and is meant to be a celebration of all things related to the popular snack food.

In their purest form, nachos are tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese or other melted cheese and served with salsa. Their inherent deliciousness not only makes them a popular food choice at sporting events or the movies, but it also means that many stars go totally nuts for the savory dish.

Take Chrissy Teigen, for example. The Target cookware creator is such a nacho fan that, during a 2017 interview, she confessed to licking the “nacho cheese seasoning” off Doritos and then putting the bare, uneaten crisps back in the bag. According to the Utah native, this method ensures that you “get all the flavor, not all the carbs!”

The Bring the Funny judge has also tweeted about nachos more than a dozen times, and her infatuation with the beloved food has even caught the attention of her social media followers. While attending the Super Bowl in February 2017, Teigen proved she was more interested in the stadium food than the game itself. When one of her Twitter followers made a comment about seeing her eating at the sporting event, courtesy of the jumbotron, she replied: “I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos.”

Another die-hard nacho fan? Celebrity chef Guy Fieri. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host made headlines with his “trash can nachos” in June 2019 after the towering dish (his brainchild, no doubt) was spotted on the menu at his El Burro Borracho restaurants in Nevada. The meal is prepared in actual trash can, and includes an entire bag of tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream flowing over the top and more. The trash can is removed before customers dig in, creating a layered circle of ooey-gooey goodness.

As one Twitter user put it: “This is what you call living in Vegas.” Added another: “Looks very delectable. Good job chef!”

Curious to see more stars who can’t get enough nachos? Scroll down for more nacho fans!