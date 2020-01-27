Wicked smaht! The New England Patriots aren’t playing in the Super Bowl this year, but Boston is still getting some love thanks to a new Hyundai commercial.

Massachusetts natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz all put their Boston accents on display in the car company’s Super Bowl 2020 ad, focused on the Sonata’s newest feature … the smart park, or rather, the “smaht pahk.”

The commercial shows Boston in all its glory as Evans, 38, watches as many drivers try and fail to park in a tight spot. As the Saturday Night Live star, 53, and Captain America actor chat on the sidewalk, Krasinski, 40, shows up with a new car that is ideal for parking in this environment.

“Look at these two troublemakers,” the A Quiet Place director says as he pulls up in his flashy new ride.

Evans tries to warn him that he can’t fit the car in there, but he’s not deterred. “Chris, stop being a smarty pants alright,” Krasinski says before jumping out of the car to let it park itself — with the touch of a button. “Look who’s got smart park!”

The Office alum reveals that the vehicle is “wicked smart and I can park it anywhere” before both Dratch and Evans test him on all the big locations in the area that aren’t easy to park at. Foxborough? Check. The Garden? Check. The Harbor? He’s parked it and unparked it there.

The trio of actors aren’t the only ones who are impressed by the “ghost car.” Ortiz, the legendary Boston Red Sox player, calls the car “wicked smart” from his window in the ad too.

Hollywood’s Boston stars aren’t shy about showing love for their hometown or their sports heroes, like Tom Brady.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, Evans told Jimmy Kimmel that he doesn’t know if he loves the football team or Brady himself more. “I love the Patriots, I like any sports entity, but Tom is a special man,” the Avengers star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2017.

“I didn’t meet Tom, and I’m not sure if I want to,” he admitted after attending a Patriots afterparty where the quarterback was in attendance. “It’s almost become now, like, I just want to let him be the thing that I imagine he is and that’s it. That’s good enough for me.”

Krasinski, on the other hand, previously joked to The Improper Bostonian that the people of Boston run the world.

“Boston is actually the capital of the world. You didn’t know that?” the Jack Ryan star told the publication in 2012. “We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people. Not that I’m one of them. I just sorta [snuck] in under the radar.”

Super Bowl 2020 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday, February 2.