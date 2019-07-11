It’s been more than one month since former MLB star David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic, but the athlete is still on the road to recovery. The Boston Red Sox organization released a statement on Thursday, July 11, on behalf of Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, which offered an update for fans.

“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound,” the statement read. “The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.”

The statement concluded: “We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time.”

David was shot in the back on June 9 while sitting next to the intended target at a bar in Santo Domingo. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he had his gallbladder and part of his intestines removed. The following day, the former Red Sox player was flown to Boston for treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent a second surgery.

“He is stable, awake and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU, where he is expected to remain for the next several days,” Tiffany said in a statement at the time.

David and Tiffany’s 15-year-old son, D’Angelo, penned a heartfelt message to his dad for Father’s Day while the retired baseball player recovered in the hospital.

“Happy Father’s Day pops love u so much u make me better and better everyday If I can be half the Man U are that is a success thanks for teaching me so much we only have greatness a head of us,” the teenager wrote.

The couple are also parents of daughter Alexandra, 18, and David has daughter Jessica, 22, from a previous relationship.

According to CNN, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez allegedly hired a group of hitmen to kill his cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was seated next to Ortiz at the time of the incident. Gomez Vasquez denied orchestrating the attack; however, he was arrested in late June.

The shooter, Eddy Feliz Garcia, was arrested at the scene, and at least 10 others have since been taken into police custody for their alleged involvement.

