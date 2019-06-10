Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, June 9.

The athlete, 43, was “shot in the back at an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo,” Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesperson for the Dominican National Police, told CNN Español on Sunday.

According to Ortiz’s father, Leo, the former MLB star was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at an amusement park. “They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” the baseball player’s dad told ESPN. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son.”

The Dominican Republic native was taken away by ambulance, and though it’s reported that he underwent surgery, Ortiz is in stable condition. WHDH anchor Justin Dougherty tweeted that, according to local police, a suspect is in custody after Ortiz was shot once in the back, with the bullet coming out through the athlete’s stomach.

Ortiz was a predominant figure on the Boston Red Sox for 14 seasons from 2003 to 2016. He was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners just 10 days after his 17th birthday in November 1992. Throughout his career, Ortiz won three World Series rings and was elected to the MLB All-Star team 10 times.

After a grueling career on the baseball field, Ortiz officially retired from Major League Baseball in 2016.

“It is a fitting honor for Ortiz, who is not only the all-time leader among designated hitters in games, hits, doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, total bases and RBIs, but he also ranks among Boston franchise bests in nearly every offensive category,” the Red Sox organization said in a statement in January 2017. “Signed by the Red Sox after he was released by the Twins following the 2002 season, Ortiz became one of the most iconic players of his generation and most clutch hitters in franchise history. The MVP of the ’04 American League Championship Series and ’13 World Series, Ortiz was an integral leader of three World Series championship teams, including the ’04 club that broke the team’s 86-year championship drought.”

