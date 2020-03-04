No one does melodrama like TV’s Moira Rose — and her endless eccentricities make her one of the biggest scene-stealers of the year.

Catherine O’Hara‘s Schitt’s Creek character is over the top and proud of it, adding flare to her drab rural life with a wacky wig and outrageous outfit to match. Moira may not have been at her son David’s graduation or know her daughter Alexis’ middle name, but she has stolen viewers’ hearts with her perfect one-liners, delivered in a bizarre accent that no one can really place.

Her past as a soap opera star left her with a tendency to turn the drama up to 11 on even the most minor inconveniences, like losing her favorite leather purse or her beloved wigs being out of place on her wall. She finds a way to pepper every conversation with a ridiculous anecdote from her Hollywood heyday, dropping the names of the biggest celebs like clockwork.

“I know all about being left in the lurch for a fundraiser,” Moira says to a Schitt’s Creek resident while helping set up for a charity event. “Eva Longoria and I were supposed to perform our ventriloquist act for the Everybody Nose Benefit for Juvenile Rhinoplasty, when she suddenly drops out due to exhaustion. I had to be both puppet and puppeteer!”

O’Hara, 65, previously admitted that she felt “spoiled” by the hilarious character created for her by her costars, Dan and Eugene Levy. The father-son duo weren’t afraid to take some creative risks when they cowrote and produced the series together.

“The scripts that were given to us, the opportunities that my character was given, and how well and carefully Daniel wrote for all of our characters — they really are wrapped up beautifully this season,” she said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “Eugene and Daniel [had] the freedom to make the show they wanted to make. I don’t know why more people don’t do that.”

