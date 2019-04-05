TV

Spring TV Preview: All the Must-Watch Shows of the Season

Fosse/Verdon
FOSSE VERDON "Life is a Cabaret" Episode 1 (Airs Tuesday, April 9, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon.  Craig Blankenhorn/FX
So much for going outside. Spring 2019 doesn’t only mark the return of some long-awaited series – looking at you, iZombie – it also includes new shows that everyone’s already buzzing about.

It’s important to note that Game of Thrones is not mentioned in the below gallery, but that’s because a reminder that the eighth and final season kicks off on HBO on Sunday, April 14, seems a little unnecessary. Not only did Us Weekly publish an Everything to Know about the Final Season article, but here’s a little more: The final season includes six episodes, which span in length from 54-minutes-long to a whopping 82-minutes-long. So, make sure you have your popcorn (or Game of Thrones oreos) ready!

Scroll through our gallery below for more dates to add to your TV calendar.

