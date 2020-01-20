Simply the best! The cast of Schitt’s Creek reunited on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet in the midst of the Pop TV series’ sixth and final season.

Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy and the rest of the Canadian show’s cast, who were all nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, posed happily alongside one another as they prepared for their big night on Sunday, January 19.

The Levys, who cowrote and produced the beloved series, announced that fans would be seeing the last of the Rose family in the same statement that confirmed the series was being renewed for a sixth season in March 2019.

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” the father-son duo wrote at the time.

Their statement continued, “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

Catherine O’Hara, who is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2020 SAG Awards, admitted that she felt “spoiled” by the creative freedom that the series had provided her over the last few years.

“The scripts that were given to us, the opportunities that my character was given, and how well and carefully Daniel wrote for all of our characters — they really are wrapped up beautifully this season,” the comedy legend, 65, said during a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “Eugene and Daniel [had] the freedom to make the show they wanted to make. I don’t know why more people don’t do that.”

Scroll down to see the Schitt’s Creek cast’s red carpet looks!