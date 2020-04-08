‘Schitt’s Creek’ Series Finale Recap: How Did It End?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

A happy ending indeed. David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) officially tied the knot during the series finale of Schitt’s Creek on Tuesday, April 7 — after overcoming some bumps in the road, of course.

David first awakes on his big day surrounded by his family — Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — who deliver some bad news. It’s pouring outside, he needs a new venue and the officiate has bailed.

“There was a big storm last night and things got a bit wet,” Alexis explains as David says that he’s woken up “in a Black Mirror episode.”

David refuses to get married in Roland’s (Chris Elliot) living room (“I have to draw the line somewhere”), so the Roses get to work and try to salvage the wedding.

Patrick, Johnny and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) decide to ultimately hold the nuptials at Town Hall — even though David will probably “have a heart attack.” Roland, Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson), Twyla (Sarah Levy), Ronnie (Karen Robinson), Bob (John Hemphill) and Ray (Rizwan Manji) join in to help out. Jocelyn’s “baby sprinkle decorations gathering dust” from season 4, however, are conveniently left home.

All the while, David tries to destress with a massage gifted by his husband-to-be. But, unfortunately, Patrick’s note to the masseur to “take very good care” of him crosses a line. Patrick later chalks it up to having a ridiculous story to tell others one day while David eats three bagels to calm his nerves even more.

Across town at Rosebud Motel, Moira and Alexis — who accidentally wears a white dress to David’s wedding — share a sweet mother-daughter exchange.

“A part of me is almost glad that we lost the money,” Alexis tearfully says. As revealed in the penultimate episode, David and Patrick will stay and run their business, Rose Apothecary, Alexis will move to New York and Moira and Johnny will head to California — with her wigs in tow.

In perhaps the most rewarding scene of the show, David walks down the aisle to a cover of Tina Turner’s “The Best,” a nod to when Patrick serenaded him at their first open mic night in season 4. At the ceremony (listen carefully or you may miss it), the Jazzagals also sing James Morrison’s “Precious Song,” which played in the final scene of season 2. Bonus: Patrick sings Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Happy” during his vows and Moira gets choked up as the officiant.

Although it once pained them moving into town after losing their entire fortune, the Roses now can’t imagine life without their two conjoining rooms — and the new family they’ve met along the way.

As Moira so poignantly says in her wedding speech, “It is all but impossible to explain why things happen the way that they do. Our lives are like little bébé crows carried upon a curious wind and all we can wish for our families — for those we love — is that that wind will eventually place us on solid ground. And I believe it has just done that for my family here in this little town, in the middle of nowhere.”

As expected, the finale was simply the best.

Best wishes, warmest regards Schitt’s Creek.