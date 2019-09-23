



Emily Hampshire had quite the night at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, September 22, and gave her Instagram followers a full recap in a series of hilarious video diary entries post-show.

The Schitt’s Creek star, 38, took to her Stories after a night of partying and recalled everything that she encountered during the star-studded event. “Dear diary, I don’t know where to start,” Hampshire said, holding up a furry monster journal. “Except to say that tonight was the Emmys. That’s right, diary.”

The actress — still wearing her red J. Mendel gown and makeup — went on to note that Schitt’s Creek was up for four awards but didn’t win any. “If you’re going to lose your Emmy, you’d be really happy to lose it to Fleabag,” she said of the BBC show, which won Outstanding Comedy Series. “Which is what we lost it to.”

Next up in her clips, Hampshire went on to talk about all the new celebrities she met — including her “new best friends” Tony Hale and the men from Queer Eye. “Tan [France] and Antoni [Porowski],” the Canada native gushed.

“I just have so much to tell you,” Hampshire continued, before noting she didn’t have enough time to go into all the details of her night because she needed to find someone to help her get out of her dress. “So, I just want to wrap up by saying, the Emmys were really great.”

But, she wasn’t done there. Hampshire went on to share the part of the Emmys she wasn’t fond of — having to walk the red carpet in high heels in the heat.

“The truth is, my feet really hurt,” she said. “When you see people on the red carpet … it looks like they are in the breezy sunshine, breezy being the keyword. That is not correct, diary.”

Hampshire ended her video conversation by adding that the best part of the “very fun” afterparties was getting a doughnut when she left. She then took out the sweet treat out from a box and indulged in it.

Porowski, 35, seemingly felt the BFF vibes from Hampshire as well. The reality star reposted her video to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Off-island Montrealers club,” with a nod to his and Hampshire’s Canadian roots.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!