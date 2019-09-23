It was a night to remember at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, and there was no shortage of laughter, reunited costars and emotional speeches. From what happened in the audience to what went down backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Us Weekly has all of the best photos from the star-studded event.

Game of Thrones fans went wild for a hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, which mimicked their characters’ Sansa Stark and Jon Snow’s iconic hug from the HBO series that ended in May, making for a picture-perfect moment.

The outing also marked Harington’s first official post-treatment appearance. The actor sought treatment earlier this year for his struggle with stress and alcohol abuse.

Pose star Billy Porter, meanwhile, made history on Sunday night for winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, making him the first openly gay black man to be nominated and to win an Emmy.

The Broadway performer accepted his award by quoting an essay from James Baldwin. “It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as if I had a right to be here,” he said.

Porter added: “I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right.”

Another big moment came when Michelle Williams won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon. It was the Dawson’s Creek alum’s first-ever Emmy win.

“The next time a woman, especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed,” Williams said during her time on stage.

Scroll down to see the best moments from the audience, backstage and beyond.