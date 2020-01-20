The star’s breathtaking jewelry was set in platinum and she donned a total of six pieces totaling 199.26 carats! The most visually striking stunner was Lopez’s cascading diamond drop necklace, weighing 73.55 carats.

The SAG nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role also wore line drop earrings, a wire diamond bracelet covered in even more diamonds, a “secret” cluster bracelet with diamonds, a cushion-cut diamond ring and a cluster ring with diamonds — casual!

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet

Now, it’s not a major surprise that J. Lo went with such glamorous bling. She does love her diamonds, after all! Plus, she needs something to match that massive rock on her ring finger.

Lopez said “yes” to a 15-carat engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March. According to jewelry experts, the emerald-cut diamond ring is estimated to be worth around $1.4 million.

The mom of two can’t stay out of the headlines. She’s performing at this year’s Super Bowl, she hit the runway wearing her Internet-breaking Versace dress in September and received an onslaught of nominees for her role in Hustlers.

The hitmaker shared an emotional video with her 109 million Instagram followers when she found out she was nominated for a SAG Award. She wore large hoops and worked out on the elliptical — classic — as she shared her excitement with fans.

Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More

She captioned the video, “Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!! #HustlersMovie #Ramona #SAGAwards.”