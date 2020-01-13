A celebration for one another! The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19.

The actors, musicians, journalists and other members of the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will honor the best of the best in film and primetime TV at the 26th annual ceremony by Hazy Mills Productions. (Each year, the SAG Awards are viewed as a precursor to the Oscars.)

Superstore’s America Ferrera and The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira announced the nominees in December. Bombshell, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story are among the movies in the running, while the nominated TV shows include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Kominsky Method and The Morning Show.

The always efficient SAG Awards are famously Hollywood’s best kept secret, and the show is beloved by all of your favorite A-listers for being an actors’ party in the actors’ house.

Ahead of the big night, Us Weekly rounded up everything you need to know about the nominees, presenters, honorees and much more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The 2020 broadcast will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to watch on the networks’ mobile apps.

Who Is Nominated?

In addition to the aforementioned nominees, all eyes will be on the categories for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite) as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt’s Creek).

Each year, the stunt ensemble nominees are popular too; this year’s movie nominees are Avengers: Endgame, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the TV nominees are Game of Thrones, Glow, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Watchmen.

Who Is Presenting?

SAG-AFTRA has yet to reveal its list of presenters for 2020.

Who Is Being Honored?

Robert De Niro will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, joining the likes of Alan Alda (2019), Carol Burnett (2015), Debbie Reynolds (2014), Betty White (2009), James Earl Jones (2008), Julie Andrews (2006) and Clint Eastwood (2002), among others.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” De Niro, 76, said in a press release. “It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”