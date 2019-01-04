

We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel (the mane man behind Saoirse Ronan, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel and more!) to talk about his red carpet styling secrets and the little awards show that’s happening on January 6, the Golden Globes! Adir revealed that he’ll be styling none other than A-lister Charlize Theron for the big night and let us in on the fascinating process behind planning styles for major red carpet events, when the paparazzi are bound to capture a look from every angle!

Oh, and he also spilled the product that he’ll be using on Theron, Virtue’s brand new (as in, it just dropped today!) Texturizing Spray, since he believes that texture will be one of the biggest hair trends we’ll see on the Golden Globes red carpet.

