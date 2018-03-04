Making the cut! What better night to reveal a *major* new look than on the Oscars red carpet, when all eyes are on Hollywood? Apparently, Saoirse Ronan felt the time was just right. “Saoirse and I had been talking for a while about doing a major cut and after finally seeing the dress, which was so modern and linear, we knew this was the moment to do it,” the Lady Bird star’s longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel exclusively tells Us.

So the two hooked up after the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, in Los Angeles to do the deed, but first Abergel made more mane magic happen. “I ran to style Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell for a pre-Oscars Chanel dinner, and then went to Saoirse’s place to end the night with the big chop!” the hair guru, who has styled Ronan all through Awards Season 2018 and also coifs Jessica Biel and Reese Witherspoon on the reg, tells Us.

Abergel describes the super chic cut as “a soft blunt chin-length bob” that accentuates Ronan’s features and looks “sophisticate and young” at once. The subtle piece-y layers at the ends bring “real modernity to a classic shape,” he tells Us.

For the red carpet reveal, Abergel instructed Ronan to shampoo and condition with Virtue Recovery shampoo and conditioner, then towel dry lightly with an Aquis to infuse moisture into hair. To enhance the shine and lines of the style, Abergel plans to use a flat iron, specifically the ghd Gold Pro Styler. “The effortlessness of this haircut is really in the finish,” he explains.

There’s nothing quite like a fresh haircut to infuse newness into an overall look, a notion especially welcome after a season of red carpet appearances. “She was so excited about the change,” Abergel reveals to Us. “Saoirse is a true collaborator, always willing to change and morph.”

