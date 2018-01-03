2018 is off to an uber stylish start! We just waved goodbye to 2017, but we’re already seeing promising signs of what’s sure to be one of the ultimate effortless beauty trends of the year. Saoirse Ronan made an appearance at the Palm Springs Film Festival wearing lipstick that matched her dress!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The Lady Bird star made her first red carpet of the appearance of the year in a next-level dual-tone orange and fuchsia Gucci gown, which she wore with a futuristic hairdo and the ultimate cool-girl makeup move: her pink Chanel matte lip perfectly matched her bright frock while the rest of her look remained natural. Take notes: matching your lippie to your outfit is the quickest way to cut the thought out of your getting ready routine — plus going vivid with your dress and makeup hues provides a quick pick-me-up on the dreariest of winter days.

The best part about her not-too-done beauty look? The lines of her lipstick aren’t harsh — it’s almost like Ronan dabbed on her lipstick quickly for the finishing touch. It looks perfectly applied, but not too perfect. Pro tip: swipe on your lipstick and then blend it in slightly with your ring finger!

Kris Jenner Starts 2018 With a New Hairdo — by Copying Kim Kardashian’s Platinum Blonde Hair!

And when your makeup is so effortless, you can afford to get a little more adventurous with your hair. Case in point: Ronan’s hairstylist Adir Abergel created an updo that was twisted and fun at the back, but sleek and smooth in the front. The kicker of course, was the futuristic swoop he fashioned with the front of her hair. In the end, she looked chic AF and now we have the recipe for looking like that impossibly fabulous woman at the party.

Bella Hadid Just Showed Off the Chic AF Comfy, Cozy Style We’ll All Live in This Winter

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!