Emmy nominee Jessica Biel may not have taken home a best actress statue for her role in The Sinner at the 2018 ceremony, but she topped just about every best dressed list in her sculptural white Ralph & Russo gown. And while we can’t get enough of her statement-making fashion, her simple yet sexy beauty look was equally noteworthy. Injecting her signature cool-girl edge to the ultra-glam dress, Biel rocked glossy loose waves and wine-stained lips, and her mane man Adir Abergel is giving Us an exclusive look at how it all came to be with some behind-the-scenes snaps. Oh, and we’ve also got a step-by-step guide to how to recreate those romantic bends, too.

To complement the actress’ ethereal ensemble, Abergel drew inspiration from a centuries-old British secret society of artists. “I was inspired by the Pre-Raphaelite era,” he explains, “in which young women considered their delicate long locks their glory and conveyed the ultimate femininity through its soft, romantic texture.”

To ensure Biel’s chest-grazing locks appeared healthy and strong, the hair pro and Virtue creative director first washed her tresses with the brand’s Full Shampoo and Recovery Conditioner. To ensure the strands stayed smooth, glossy and protected through the styling process, he prepped them with the Virtue One For All 6-in-1 Styler. A few golf ball-sized pumps of the Virtue Moisture Defining Whip applied from root to tip, meanwhile, enhanced the Emmy nominee’s natural texture.

After blowing the hair out with the ghd Air Hairdryer and creating a strong center part, he crafted that sexy soft wave pattern with the ghd Platinum+ Styler. Spritzing the Virtue Refresh Dry Shampoo to the mid-lengths and ends helped to create more texture and movement, while the Finishing Spray added shine and kept everything in place.

In the BTS pics, Abergel is seen tucking Biel’s strands behind her left ear, which showed off those jaw-dropping diamond earrings, and he is also employing one of his signature #ProTips — going back through the hair (especially along the part!) with a toothbrush covered in the Virtue One For All 6-in-1 Style to tame any flyaways.

And if you’re curious about that date night-worthy just-bitten lip, Chanel makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua used three different products to create the dimensional finish. After lining the pout with the Chanel Le Crayon a Lèvres in Natural, she patted on the Rouge Allure Liquid Powder in Avant-Gardiste (a rich berry). She topped it all off with the Rouge Allure Velvet Extrême in Idéal (a matte cherry red) on the center of the lip for a light ombré effect.

