Bling bling! The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday, September 17, with Colin Jost and Michael Che as this year’s hosts. But before our favorite stars made their way to the biggest night in television to find out which shows and actors would take home the gold, shiny statues, they had some other shimmery accessories to show off: their ice.

To go along with their stunning dresses, these A-Listers proved that you’re never fully dressed without some jewels. With statement pieces like the diamond necklace Penelope Cruz rocked to Mandy Moore’s stack of bracelets to Jessica Biel’s oversized studs and Tiffany Haddish’s light-catching earrings, it’s safe to say that these stars were shining. Scroll through to see our favorite standout jewelry pieces from the evening!