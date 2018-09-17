Like any good tv show, the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 17, was filled with drama. From voluminous ball gowns to sleek menswear-inspired tuxes, the ladies brought it with their dresses, suits, and two-piece outfits. And, as usual, a few rose to the top to become our picks for the top five best dressed of the night. The year’s batch: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Brosnahan, Constance Wu, Mandy Moore and Jessica Biel.

5) Johansson was breathtaking in a structured white plunging beaded Balmain gown with Nikos Koulis jewels to accompany boyfriend and ceremony co-host Colin Jost to the show.

4) Brosnahan, who won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wowed in a lovely one-shouldered red Oscar de La Renta gown accented with Tiffany jewels.

3) Wu opted for a fierce vibe with a liquid metal Jason Wu number with asymmetrical strap work, dazzling Harry Winton drop diamonds earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

2) Moore decorated her metallic tea-length sequined Rodarte gown with Harry Winston diamonds (and lots of skin, thanks to the deep V neckline).

1) And taking our top spot, Biel wore a flowing white Ralph & Russo gown she joked on the carpet made her feel like she was getting married again with Harry Winston diamonds.

Watch the video above to see all the dazzling details up close!

