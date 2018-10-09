Everyone wants that Fashion Nova fit! The affordable online retail store is a celeb favorite with stars like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon and more constantly wearing the brand’s threads and shouting it out on social media. Cardi B is such a fan of the line she is currently collaborating with them to launch the much-anticipated Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection.

Fashion Nova sells every type of merchandise from the basics to athleisure wear to outerwear and even to lingerie. They also sell stylish accessories to have you completely covered from head to toe be it a night out or a casual day on the town.

Scroll through to see some of the fabulous ensembles the stars have endorsed for the online shop and maybe get inspired to get your own Fashion Nova fit.