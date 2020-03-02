Natural beauty! Lizzo is serving up some major inspo for our next day off and we are taking note.

The “Juice” singer posted a video to Instagram on Monday, March 2, dancing around rocking a white towel, natural hair and a glowing makeup-free complexion that’s enviable—alongside her super-cute mom in a white bathrobe.

“Been in Detroit w family,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too.”

Appearing absolutely radiant wearing a wide and infectious grin in the clip, the songstress holds a mug in one hand and snaps with the other as she bobs her head back and forth.

It appears as though the hit-maker is taking a break from makeup in general these days as she unwinds following a very busy few months. On Friday, February 28, Lizzo posted another makeup-free video to Instagram, thanking fans for helping her sell out Bonnaroo earlier than ever before. As if that weren’t enough, she’s also the first female artist headliner, making history for the festival.

“It says less about me and more about the world and how we’re ready for women to take the main stage,” she said. “I want to say thank you and I love you.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist may be a natural beauty, but she loves getting all glammed up when it comes to big events such as awards shows.

For the 62nd annual Grammys, she donned a white Versace gown inspired by diva icons like Cher and Diana Ross, which she paired with a seriously blinged-out, crystal-adorned manicure.

Then at the 40th annual Brit Awards, she walked the carpet dressed up as a life-size Hershey bar. From the strapless brown satin Moschino gown to the shimmery Judith Leiber “100%” chocolate bar clutch to the Hershey Kiss hair, the stylish details were anything but subtle.

