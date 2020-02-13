Lady Gaga‘s rocking a new look that not a lot of people could pull off and we’re a little jealous to say, it totally works on her!

On Wednesday, February 12, the Star Is Born actress posted a selfie to her Instagram feed showcasing a flawless nearly makeup-free complexion with freshly bleached brows. She simply captioned the post. “Sushi!!!!”

Her light pink, long hair was worn in a half-up bun, matching the hue of her stiletto nails. While she doesn’t have on her usual fierce eye makeup, the “Born This Way” singer doses seem to be wearing some lip loss for that extra juicy pop during her dinner date.

This post came a week after she shared a snap of her cuddling up to rumored boyfriend Michael Polansky. Though it wasn’t the main focus of that buzzy image, now looking back at it the brows definitely appear to be a lighter hue.

The 33-year-old Oscar winner isn’t the only star who’s gone for the bleach brow look. At the 2016 Met Gala alone, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Lily Aldridge all lightened their brows for an avant garde look that seriously turned heads.

Kardashian and Perry have even taken it off the red carpet for specific shoots. In November of 2014, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram of herself with nearly invisible brows next to the thick, bushy eyebrow queen Cara Delevingne. However, the KKW Beauty founder clarified the shocking appearance in the caption, writing, “About last night… #KendallsBDayParty #DontBeScaredOfMyBleachedBrows #ItsForAPhotoShoot.”

Perry has done it a few times, more recently on the spring 2019 Paper magazine cover looking unrecognizable with bleached brows that strikingly contrasted her jet-black hair.

