Lady Gaga Cuddles With New Man Michael Polansky in Instagram Pic

No “Poker Face” here! Lady Gaga smiles and cuddles with Michael Polansky in an Instagram photo the singer posted on Monday, February 3 — just one day after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed her new man’s identity.

In the photo, Gaga, 33, sits on the businessman’s lap as the couple enjoys an outing on the water. Polansky, meanwhile, looks at the bikini-clad singer admiringly.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga captioned the pic. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

The “Stupid Love” performer and the Parker Group CEO were spotted kissing on a hotel balcony in Miami on Saturday, February 1, the same day she headlined the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert in the city.

The couple was previously spotted kissing and holding hands in December 2019 as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Before Polansky, Gaga dated audio engineer Dan Horton for nearly three months, with Us breaking the news of their split in October 2019. “Dan was not mature enough for her,” a source told Us at the time.

The Star Is Born actress was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016 and talent agent Christian Carino from summer 2017 to February 2019.

An insider told Us in December 2019 that Gaga and Carino, 51, were on better terms following the split. “Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” the insider explained at the time. “There is nothing going on there.”

The 11-time Grammy winner revealed her plans for the 2020s, motherhood included, in an interview with YouTuber NikkiTutorials in December 2019. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams,” she said. “I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away. There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade. I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”