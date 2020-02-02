Gaga ooh la la! Lady Gaga was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man on Saturday, February 1, and Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that the man is Michael Polansky.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Bad Romance” singer, 33, was seen kissing the Parker Group CEO while wearing a thong and bathrobe on a hotel balcony in Miami, where she was in town performing a concert ahead of the Super Bowl.

Gaga was previously spotted kissing and holding hands with Polansky, who is a Harvard University graduate, in December 2019 while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Prior to her relationship with Polansky, Gaga dated her audio engineer, Dan Horton, for nearly three months. Us broke the news of their split in October 2019.

A source told Us at the time, “Gaga does want to date again. Dan was not mature enough for her.”

The Grammy winner was previously engaged to her former talent agent, Christian Carino, who she dated from February 2017 until their split in February 2019. A source told Us in April 2019 that the pair ended on bad terms and Gaga “told [Christian] not to contact her.” However, a second source revealed in December 2019 that the duo were back on speaking terms.

“Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” the insider said at the time. “There is nothing going on there.”

The A Star Is Born actress was also engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016.

In December 2019, Gaga opened up to YouTube star NikkieTutorials on her channel about her plans for the next decade, which included having children.

“More music, not retiring any time soon… all kinds of different music,” Gaga said. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

She added, “I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away. There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade. I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”