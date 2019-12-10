Lady Gaga Is Talking to Ex-Fiance Christian Carino Again





Friendly exes. Lady Gaga and ex-fiancé Christian Carino are back in touch.

“Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is nothing going on there.”

Gaga, 33, is chatting with her former flame after calling off their engagement in February, but the insider tells Us that “she is not seriously dating anyone right now.”

A source told Us exclusively in April that the “Bad Romance” singer was “hounded by Christian” following their split. “She told him not to contact her.” A second insider told Us at the time that the duo’s relationship was “a bit toxic,” but the singer has been “enjoying her life” since the breakup in February.

Us confirmed the “Shallow” singer and talent manager’s split in February after rumors of a breakup started swirling when Gaga attended the 2019 Grammy Awards solo on February 10 — without her pink engagement ring on her finger.

In June, she briefly addressed the split during a concert in Las Vegas saying, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.” The New York native then sang, “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

In November 2018, Us confirmed that the duo had secretly gotten engaged over the summer. Gaga didn’t confirm the engagement herself until October of that year when she called Carino, 50, her fiancé at the 25th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event.

Us broke the news that the Grammy winner was in a relationship with her talent agent in February 2017 after they were seen kissing prior to her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston. After two years together the couple went their separate ways, with Gaga going on to date Dan Horton for three months. The monitor engineer was first linked to the singer when they were spotted sharing a kiss in the Studio City neighborhood of California in July.

They kept their relationship private, but Gaga did reveal she was “a single lady” on October 18 in an Instagram Story post.

For his part, Carino started dating publicist Robin Baum six months after his split from the American Horror Story actress, Us exclusively reported in August.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 following a four-year romance. Carino was married to Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2005.