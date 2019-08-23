



A new chapter. Christian Carino, whose engagement to Lady Gaga ended in February, is dating publicist Robin Baum, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

Us broke the news that Carino, 50, and Gaga, 33, were dating in February 2017 after they were spotted kissing ahead of her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI. That November, a source told Us exclusively that the couple were engaged after the talent agent quietly proposed over the summer.

It wasn’t until October 2018 that the A Star Is Born actress confirmed the news of their engagement. While accepting an award at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, she thanked “my fiancé, Christian.”

“She isn’t blasting this relationship and putting [it] out there like she might have in the past because of how things hurt with Taylor Kinney,” a source told Us at the time, referencing Gaga’s past engagement to the Chicago Fire star, 38. “She was so open about that relationship, with the public and her fans, so she’s learned from that and has chosen to keep this happiness and healthy relationship [with Christian] to herself. She’s excited to marry Christian, and they are enjoying their relationship to themselves.”

Carino supported Gaga throughout the first half of the 2019 awards season as A Star Is Born picked up multiple trophies, but split rumors surfaced when she attended the Grammys solo in February. Soon after, Us confirmed that she and the CAA agent had gone their separate ways.

An insider revealed that the Grammy winner “was the one who broke things off.”

Gaga has since sparked romance rumors with her monitor engineer, Dan Horton, after they were photographed kissing while having brunch in Studio City, California, in July.

For his part, Carino — who shares daughters Isabella and Lola with ex-wife Brooke Baldwin — has been leaning on friends. On Instagram in June, he thanked Johnny Depp, whose publicist is Baum, for “loving me and helping me heal” in the wake of his separation from Gaga.

With reporting from Brody Brown

