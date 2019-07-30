A new flame? Lady Gaga sparked dating rumors with audio engineer Dan Horton during a brunch date.

The A Star Is Born actress, 33, packed on the PDA with Horton, 37, while dining at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, on Sunday, July 28. The rumored couple kissed several times during their hourlong date before heading over to Lemonade to pick up some drinks.

The potential relationship would be Gaga’s first since February, when she called off her nearly two-year engagement to talent agent Christian Carino. The couple started dating in early 2017, secretly got engaged that summer and were together throughout most of the 2019 awards season.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the pair’s breakup. A second insider revealed that “Gaga was the one who broke things off.”

The nine-time Grammy winner was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, whom she met on the set of her “Yoü and I” music video in July 2011. She and the Chicago Fire actor, 38, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 and split in July 2016, when Gaga wrote on Instagram that she “always believed we are soulmates.”

For now, though, it seems Gaga has struck up a romance with Horton. Here are five things to know about him!

1. They Work Together

Horton has been working with the “Bad Romance” singer since November 2018 as the monitor engineer for her Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

2. He Is Used to Having Big-Name Clients

The Audio Engineering Consulting Group owner’s LinkedIn profile states that he previously worked with A-list performers including Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z. He has also been employed by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the Glee Live! concert tour.

3. He Has Been Married

Horton tied the knot with theater actress Autumn Guzzardi in March 2013. Guzzardi filed for divorce in February 2018, and the case was finalized that May. The former spouses did not have any children.

4. He Is Based in Nashville

The San Francisco State University graduate’s home base is in the capital of Tennessee, but he also spends time in Vegas, Los Angeles and Connecticut.

5. He Recently Made His Instagram Private

After being spotted with Gaga, Horton changed the status of his Instagram profile from public to private.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!