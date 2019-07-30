



Let’s play a love game! Lady Gaga may have a new man in her life five months after calling off her engagement to Christian Carino.

The nine-time Grammy winner, 33, was spotted kissing her monitor engineer, Dan Horton, while having brunch at Granville in Studio City, California, on Sunday, July 28. In photos obtained by People, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) stands next to a seated Horton, 37, and bends down to make out with him as they dine in the outdoor section of the restaurant.

The “Shallow” singer kept it casual in a black bodysuit, cut-off shorts (with “Gaga” printed on the butt) and short leather boots, while the audio engineer wore a black T-shirt, dark khaki pants and slip-on shoes.

The rumored couple stayed at the brunch hot spot for approximately an hour before heading over to Lemonade to buy some drinks, according to the magazine. They returned to Granville later on.

Horton started working with Gaga in November 2018 before the launch of her Enigma residency in Las Vegas. He previously worked with artists including Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Kiss, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Lenny Kravitz, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Audio Engineering Consulting Group owner has shared a few photos of the A Star Is Born actress on his private Instagram page, but they are all work-related. In March, he uploaded a black-and-white snap of her band’s audio equipment, which the in-ear monitor company Jerry Harvey Audio later reposted.

Horton was previously married to theater actress Autumn Guzzardi from March 2013 to May 2018.

Gaga, for her part, broke up with talent agent Carino, 50, in February. The former couple had been dating since early 2017, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed that November that they were engaged.

“She’s been hounded by Christian,” a source told Us in April. “She told him not to contact her.”

Prior to Carino, the American Horror Story alum was engaged to Taylor Kinney. She and the Chicago Fire star, 38, started dating in 2011, got engaged in 2015 and called it quits in 2016.

