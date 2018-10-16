It’s official! Lady Gaga finally confirmed that she is engaged to her talent agent, Christian Carino.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, thanked her “fiancé” while being honored on stage at the 25th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Monday, October 15.

“Thank you to all the loved ones in my life,” she said. “[Manager] Bobby [Campbell], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you.”

Gaga started dating Carino, 49, in early 2017. That November, Us Weekly broke the news that the CAA agent secretly proposed to the Grammy winner over the summer after asking her father, Joe Germanotta, for his blessing. (Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, whom she romanced from 2011 to 2016.)

Though the pop star never formally announced her engagement to Carino, she has not been shy about showing off her massive pink diamond ring in public and on social media.

Prior to thanking her man, Gaga used her speech at Monday night’s event, which was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein, to advocate for mental health awareness.

“Let’s work together to better the world toward kindness,” she told the star-studded audience, which included Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sandra Bullock, James Corden, Mindy Kaling and Gaga’s American Horror Story costar Sarah Paulson. “I’m fortunate enough now that I have the resources to help me, but for many, the resources either don’t exist or people don’t have the ability to pay for it or access them. I want to see mental health become a global priority. We might not be able — or we’re not able, actually — to control all the challenges and the tragedies that life throws our way, but we can work together.”

