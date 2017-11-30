Bling alert! Lady Gaga showed off what looked like a giant engagement ring during a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Miami on Wednesday, November 29.

“From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami!” the Grammy-winning singer, 31, captioned the photo on Instagram. “#beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!”

Back on November 1, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the “Million Reasons” singer is engaged to her boyfriend, Christian Carino. The couple, who Us confirmed were dating in February, secretly got engaged over the summer after the CAA talent agent asked the Gaga’s father for his permission.

Fans noticed the A Star Is Born actress’ bling and took to the comments to speculate that it was in fact a diamond engagement ring.

“Engagement ring!? Congrats!!!” one user wrote. “I see dat ring 👀,” another fan commented.

A source told Us earlier this month that due to Gaga’s current health, the pair are focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans yet.

As previously reported, Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia and was forced to postpone dates on her Joanne world tour due to physical and mental health struggles.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” “The Cure” singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in September. “As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

