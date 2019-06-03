Speaking out. Lady Gaga briefly addressed her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino during her Sunday, June 2, concert in Las Vegas.

“Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” the A Star Is Born actress, 33, told the audience at her Jazz and Piano show ahead of her performance of “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Gaga and the talent agent had ended their engagement after two years together. The former couple sparked split speculation earlier that month when the New York native attended the 2019 Grammy Awards by herself and without her pink diamond engagement ring.

Despite the life-changing event, an insider told Us at the time that the “Bad Romance” songstress hadn’t been able to wrap her head around things due to her jam-packed 2019 awards show schedule.

“Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” the insider said. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

A second source told Us in April that the “Bad Romance” songstress “was devastated at first,” and that Carino had “infringed on her creative process” prior to their split. “[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” the source added.

More recently, an insider explained to Us that Gaga had cut off communication from Carino. “She’s been hounded by Christian,” the insider said. “She told him not to contact her.”

Prior to her relationship with Carino, Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016. The Chicago Fire star gushed over his ex to Us in October 2018.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” he said of Gaga’s role in A Star Is Born. “I know what went into it, it’s been a long time coming … It’s been years … to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions. But I think I know in my heart it’s gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all.”

