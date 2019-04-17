A bad romance? Lady Gaga’s decision to end her engagement to ex Christian Carino didn’t come without a flood of emotions.

“She was devastated at first,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 33-year-old A Star Is Born actress, noting that Carino’s personality “infringed on her creative process” leading up to their split. “[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the former couple called it quits after two years together. The twosome first sparked split speculation earlier that month when Gaga attended the 2019 Grammy Awards solo and sans her pink diamond engagement ring.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship,” a source previously told Us, with a second insider adding that it was the “Million Reasons” songstress “who broke things off” with the 50-year-old talent agent.

“He was jealous,” the insider explained. “He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

The Oscar winner had a jam-packed awards season schedule during her breakup, leading her to not fully process things at the time. “Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source told Us days after news of their split. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

Prior to her relationship with Carino, Gaga was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney. The couple called it quits July 2016 after nearly five years together. Carino, for his part, was married to newscaster Brooke Baldwin from 1997 to 2015. The pair share teenage daughter Bella.

